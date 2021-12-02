WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of AFC South matchup at Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts travel to Houston on Sunday to face the 2-9 Texans at 1 p.m.

The Colts’ three-game winning streak came to an end last week at home to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Only five games remain in the regular season, and the Colts know they most likely need to win at least four of them to make the playoffs.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on Wednesday. In the interview, Calhoun and the Colts’ quarterback discussed the following and more on WentzDay: