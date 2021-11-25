WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of Tom Brady, Buccaneers

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will play host to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are on a three-game winning streak and are the winners of five of their past six games. 

News 8 talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, Anthony Calhoun and the Colts QB discussed these topics and more on WentzDay:

  • Ultimate respect for Brady.
  • Jonathan Taylor MVP? QB1 weighs in.
  • Wentz talks about that critical third down “slide” vs. Bills.
  • Which Colts player is eating the most turkey?
  • Carson’s A01 Foundation special programming.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ending suspension, LeBron James rallies Lakers past Pacers 124-116 in OT

Indiana Pacers /

Politics prof, Indy clergyman await judge’s sentence after guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Local /

Silver Alert issued for 33-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger

News /

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis adds light show to Jolly Days attraction

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.