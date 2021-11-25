WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of Tom Brady, Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will play host to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are on a three-game winning streak and are the winners of five of their past six games.

News 8 talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, Anthony Calhoun and the Colts QB discussed these topics and more on WentzDay: