WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz Talks to WISH-TV ahead of AFC showdown vs. rival Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts play host to the New England Patriots on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If the playoffs began today, Indianapolis would be the No. 6 seed and the Patriots would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Only four games remain in the regular season and the Colts know a win against the Patriots would go a long way toward securing them a spot in the playoffs.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, Calhoun and Wentz discussed the following and more on WentzDay: