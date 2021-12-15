Colts QB Carson Wentz Talks to WISH-TV ahead of AFC showdown vs. rival Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts play host to the New England Patriots on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
If the playoffs began today, Indianapolis would be the No. 6 seed and the Patriots would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Only four games remain in the regular season and the Colts know a win against the Patriots would go a long way toward securing them a spot in the playoffs.
News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, Calhoun and Wentz discussed the following and more on WentzDay:
- Preview of Patriots Game
- How is Wentz embracing the biggest game of the year
- Wentz’s message to Colts fans ahead of the rivalry game
- Priority No. 1 in beating a Bill Belichick team
- Wentz’s love for the outdoors
- AO1 Foundation Day on WISH-TV