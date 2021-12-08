WentzDay

The best of WentzDay with Colts QB Carson Wentz on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have a bye week after playing each of the first 13 weeks of the season.

Frank Reich and his team return to work next week for the biggest game of the year against rival New England at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Wednesdays, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun goes one-on-one with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during the weekly segment “WentzDay with AC”. All of the interviews can be found here.

Here’s a look at some of the best moments this season from WentzDay on WISH-TV.