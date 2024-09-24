Westfield holds, Plainfield slips in new Indiana high school football poll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses; records through games of Tuesday, September 24, 2024; rating points, and previous ranking:
Class 6A
- Westfield (5) (4-0) 168 (1).
- Brownsburg (4) (5-0) 166 (2)
- Warren Central (5-0) 136 (3).
- Crown Point (5-0) 126 (4).
- Center Grove (4-1) 116 (5).
- Lawrence North (5-0) 84 (6).
- Indianapolis Cathedral (3-2) 68 (7).
- Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) 34 (9).
- Elkhart (4-1) 30 (NR).
- Fishers (3-2) 22 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20, Penn 10, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6, Homestead 4.
Class 5A
- Concord (5) (5-0) 166 (2).
- Plainfield (3) (5-0) 150 (1).
- Valparaiso (1) (4-1) 148 (3).
- Lafayette Jeff (5-0) 152 (5).
- Merrillville (4-1) 120 (4).
- Bloomington North (4-1) 64 (7).
- Whiteland (3-1) 64 (8).
- East Central (3-2) 42 (10).
- Decatur Central (2-2) 38 (9).
- Warsaw (3-2) 36 (6).
Others receiving votes: Castle 28, Bloomington South 4.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (7) (5-0) 166 (1).
- Evansville Reitz (1) (5-0) 150 (2).
- Martinsville (5-0) 136 (3).
- Indianapolis Chatard (1) (4-1) 134 (5).
- Greenfield (5-0) 104 (4).
- Mishawaka (4-1) 98 (T-6).
- Brebeuf (4-1) 76 (8).
- Columbia City (5-0) 52 (9).
- East Noble (4-1) 30 (NR).
- Leo (4-1) 24 (T-6).
Others receiving votes: Northview 8, Roncalli 8, Hanover Central 4.
Class 3A
- Evansville Memorial (9) (5-0) 180 (1).
- Heritage Hills (4-1) 144 (2).
- Gibson Southern (5-0) 114 (3).
- Mississinewa (5-0) 112 (6).
- West Noble (5-0) 78 (9).
- Fort Wayne Luers (4-1) 70 (8).
- Garrett (5-0) 56 (10).
- Lawrenceburg (4-1) 56 (NR).
- Guerin Catholic (3-2) 46 (4).
- Batesville (4-1) 40 (5).
Others receiving votes: Evansville Mater Dei 38, Griffith 18, Knox 10, West Lafayette 10, Northwestern 8, Maconaquah 6, Southridge 2, Tippecanoe Valley 2.
Class 2A
- Brownstown (5) (5-0) 172 (1).
- Lafayette Catholic (4) (4-0) 162 (2).
- Indianapolis Lutheran (4-1) 124 (4).
- Western Boone (5-0) 102 (6).
- North Posey (4-1) 100 (3).
- Bluffton (5-0) 84 (7).
- Adams Central (4-1) 62 (8).
- Linton (3-2) 32 (5).
- Monrovia (4-1) 24 (NR).
- Heritage Christian (4-1) 24 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Paoli 20, North Putnam 16, Northeastern 16, Triton Central 14, South Vermillion 12, Lapel 10, Centerville 10, Rochester 6.
Class 1A
- North Judson (8) (5-0) 178 (1).
- Providence (1) (5-0) 156 (2).
- Carroll (Flora) (5-0) 144 (3).
- Madison-Grant (5-0) 130 (4).
- North Decatur (4-1) 94 (5).
- Triton (4-1) 74 (6).
- South Putnam (3-2) 60 (8).
- Springs Valley (4-1) 52 (7).
- Pioneer (4-1) 40 (9).
- Forest Park (4-1) 22 (10).
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 16, Frontier 10, Knightstown 8, Milan 6.