Westfield holds, Plainfield slips in new Indiana high school football poll

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses; records through games of Tuesday, September 24, 2024; rating points, and previous ranking:

Class 6A

Westfield (5) (4-0) 168 (1). Brownsburg (4) (5-0) 166 (2) Warren Central (5-0) 136 (3). Crown Point (5-0) 126 (4). Center Grove (4-1) 116 (5). Lawrence North (5-0) 84 (6). Indianapolis Cathedral (3-2) 68 (7). Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) 34 (9). Elkhart (4-1) 30 (NR). Fishers (3-2) 22 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20, Penn 10, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6, Homestead 4.

Class 5A

Concord (5) (5-0) 166 (2). Plainfield (3) (5-0) 150 (1). Valparaiso (1) (4-1) 148 (3). Lafayette Jeff (5-0) 152 (5). Merrillville (4-1) 120 (4). Bloomington North (4-1) 64 (7). Whiteland (3-1) 64 (8). East Central (3-2) 42 (10). Decatur Central (2-2) 38 (9). Warsaw (3-2) 36 (6).

Others receiving votes: Castle 28, Bloomington South 4.

Class 4A

New Palestine (7) (5-0) 166 (1). Evansville Reitz (1) (5-0) 150 (2). Martinsville (5-0) 136 (3). Indianapolis Chatard (1) (4-1) 134 (5). Greenfield (5-0) 104 (4). Mishawaka (4-1) 98 (T-6). Brebeuf (4-1) 76 (8). Columbia City (5-0) 52 (9). East Noble (4-1) 30 (NR). Leo (4-1) 24 (T-6).

Others receiving votes: Northview 8, Roncalli 8, Hanover Central 4.

Class 3A

Evansville Memorial (9) (5-0) 180 (1). Heritage Hills (4-1) 144 (2). Gibson Southern (5-0) 114 (3). Mississinewa (5-0) 112 (6). West Noble (5-0) 78 (9). Fort Wayne Luers (4-1) 70 (8). Garrett (5-0) 56 (10). Lawrenceburg (4-1) 56 (NR). Guerin Catholic (3-2) 46 (4). Batesville (4-1) 40 (5).

Others receiving votes: Evansville Mater Dei 38, Griffith 18, Knox 10, West Lafayette 10, Northwestern 8, Maconaquah 6, Southridge 2, Tippecanoe Valley 2.

Class 2A

Brownstown (5) (5-0) 172 (1). Lafayette Catholic (4) (4-0) 162 (2). Indianapolis Lutheran (4-1) 124 (4). Western Boone (5-0) 102 (6). North Posey (4-1) 100 (3). Bluffton (5-0) 84 (7). Adams Central (4-1) 62 (8). Linton (3-2) 32 (5). Monrovia (4-1) 24 (NR). Heritage Christian (4-1) 24 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Paoli 20, North Putnam 16, Northeastern 16, Triton Central 14, South Vermillion 12, Lapel 10, Centerville 10, Rochester 6.

Class 1A

North Judson (8) (5-0) 178 (1). Providence (1) (5-0) 156 (2). Carroll (Flora) (5-0) 144 (3). Madison-Grant (5-0) 130 (4). North Decatur (4-1) 94 (5). Triton (4-1) 74 (6). South Putnam (3-2) 60 (8). Springs Valley (4-1) 52 (7). Pioneer (4-1) 40 (9). Forest Park (4-1) 22 (10).

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 16, Frontier 10, Knightstown 8, Milan 6.