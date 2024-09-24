Search
Westfield holds, Plainfield slips in new Indiana high school football poll

Westfield-Center Grove on Aug. 23, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: By the Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses; records through games of Tuesday, September 24, 2024; rating points, and previous ranking:

Class 6A

  1. Westfield (5) (4-0) 168 (1).
  2. Brownsburg (4) (5-0) 166 (2)
  3. Warren Central (5-0) 136 (3).
  4. Crown Point (5-0) 126 (4).
  5. Center Grove (4-1) 116 (5).
  6. Lawrence North (5-0) 84 (6).
  7. Indianapolis Cathedral (3-2) 68 (7).
  8. Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) 34 (9).
  9. Elkhart (4-1) 30 (NR).
  10. Fishers (3-2) 22 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20, Penn 10, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6, Homestead 4.

Class 5A

  1. Concord (5) (5-0) 166 (2).
  2. Plainfield (3) (5-0) 150 (1).
  3. Valparaiso (1) (4-1) 148 (3).
  4. Lafayette Jeff (5-0) 152 (5).
  5. Merrillville (4-1) 120 (4).
  6. Bloomington North (4-1) 64 (7).
  7. Whiteland (3-1) 64 (8).
  8. East Central (3-2) 42 (10).
  9. Decatur Central (2-2) 38 (9).
  10. Warsaw (3-2) 36 (6).

Others receiving votes: Castle 28, Bloomington South 4.

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (7) (5-0) 166 (1).
  2. Evansville Reitz (1) (5-0) 150 (2).
  3. Martinsville (5-0) 136 (3).
  4. Indianapolis Chatard (1) (4-1) 134 (5).
  5. Greenfield (5-0) 104 (4).
  6. Mishawaka (4-1) 98 (T-6).
  7. Brebeuf (4-1) 76 (8).
  8. Columbia City (5-0) 52 (9).
  9. East Noble (4-1) 30 (NR).
  10. Leo (4-1) 24 (T-6).

Others receiving votes: Northview 8, Roncalli 8, Hanover Central 4.

Class 3A

  1. Evansville Memorial (9) (5-0) 180 (1).
  2. Heritage Hills (4-1) 144 (2).
  3. Gibson Southern (5-0) 114 (3).
  4. Mississinewa (5-0) 112 (6).
  5. West Noble (5-0) 78 (9).
  6. Fort Wayne Luers (4-1) 70 (8).
  7. Garrett (5-0) 56 (10).
  8. Lawrenceburg (4-1) 56 (NR).
  9. Guerin Catholic (3-2) 46 (4).
  10. Batesville (4-1) 40 (5).

Others receiving votes: Evansville Mater Dei 38, Griffith 18, Knox 10, West Lafayette 10, Northwestern 8, Maconaquah 6, Southridge 2, Tippecanoe Valley 2.

Class 2A

  1. Brownstown (5) (5-0) 172 (1).
  2. Lafayette Catholic (4) (4-0) 162 (2).
  3. Indianapolis Lutheran (4-1) 124 (4).
  4. Western Boone (5-0) 102 (6).
  5. North Posey (4-1) 100 (3).
  6. Bluffton (5-0) 84 (7).
  7. Adams Central (4-1) 62 (8).
  8. Linton (3-2) 32 (5).
  9. Monrovia (4-1) 24 (NR).
  10. Heritage Christian (4-1) 24 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Paoli 20, North Putnam 16, Northeastern 16, Triton Central 14, South Vermillion 12, Lapel 10, Centerville 10, Rochester 6.

Class 1A

  1. North Judson (8) (5-0) 178 (1).
  2. Providence (1) (5-0) 156 (2).
  3. Carroll (Flora) (5-0) 144 (3).
  4. Madison-Grant (5-0) 130 (4).
  5. North Decatur (4-1) 94 (5).
  6. Triton (4-1) 74 (6).
  7. South Putnam (3-2) 60 (8).
  8. Springs Valley (4-1) 52 (7).
  9. Pioneer (4-1) 40 (9).
  10. Forest Park (4-1) 22 (10).

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 16, Frontier 10, Knightstown 8, Milan 6.

