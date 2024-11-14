Westfield mayor: LIV Golf will put Westfield on the map

LIV Golf Tournament will bring big changes to Club at Chatham Hills

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Westfield are touting the economic impact they expect to see from the arrival of LIV Golf.

The tour is bringing its season-ending tournament to The Club at Chatham Hills.

The event is set to tee off Aug. 15- 17, 2025.

Leaders in Westfield say the economic impact will be between $21-30 million.

This is the first time that LIV Golf will be in Indiana. The tournament in central Indiana is expected to draw nearly 50,000 fans during the three-day event.

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis says that LIV Golf will also be giving back to the community during that time here in central Indiana.

“They want to get involved in a youth at risk program here in our community, so we’re looking at some options there, and then they also want to do a legacy project. They want to give back and do something in our community we can look back on 20 years from now and say LIV was involved in this project,” Willis said.

I asked Willis about the event coming to town. If you are on the fence, this was his message: “It’s a once and a lifetime opportunity.”

Willis says that the LIV Golf atmosphere is very family friendly and it allows the crowds to be interactive with the golfers.

“The tournament is very fan interactive, it’s a part of the atmosphere and then Saturday night when it all concludes they’ll be doing a concert here at Chatham Hills.” said Willis.

The tournament will bring the city of Westfield and the Indianapolis area an economic impact of nearly $30 million.

The tournament will be the individual champions final. The typical tournament purse pays out $4 million to the winner.

Willis says this will help elevate his city, “This is going to put Westfield on the map, the world stage will be focused in on Westfield and this tournament at Chatham Hills.”