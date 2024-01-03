Westfield welcomes over 20 US teams for pickleball tournaments

APP Midwest Open and U.S. Collegiate Championships in Pickleball come to Westfield, Indiana

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The pickleball fever is sweeping the nation.

The city of Westfield is welcoming university students from around the country to compete in the new collegiate pickleball championship.

“It’s just been so amazing to see all of the other colleges and universities that have come and how far they’ve traveled to get here,” said Macy Cansdale, a Butler University student.

Throughout the week, pickleball will be taking center stage at the Grand Park Sports Campus.

It’s the first Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open, with thousands of dollars available in scholarship money for the winners.

More than 20 universities from around the country — including Duke, Indiana, UCLA, and Butler, are taking a whack at it.

“I didn’t know a ton about what it was. I just knew that it was going to be big and the first of its kind, and so kind of like figuring things out was super cool, and just see it all develop into this, and we only had a couple of times to practice with our team, but just being here is super cool,” said Noelle Schacht, a Butler University student.

The Butler University team played against teams like Florida Southern College and UCLA.

“Our pickleball club is relatively new, and at least I’m a newer player so it’s fun to be able to play against people that have been playing pickleball or tennis for years. It’s definitely a much higher level of competition than I have ever played, so it’s just been awesome to be a part of that,” Cansdale said.

Organizers say it’s a pickleball mecca, which includes 28 pickleball courts and a Championship Court.

“For us to be able to stage a tournament where we’re putting some of the biggest schools up against each other in this great venue is a really good opportunity for us to showcase not only great pickleball play played by some amazing people, but to be able to show that this is a sport for all,” said Tom Webb the chief marketing officer of the Association of Pickleball Players.

They’re hoping to keep the tournaments here for a long time.

“This is something that we’re definitely going to be back here in the years to come. Will that be for more than five years? I certainly hope so,” Webb said.

Noelle’s father, Marshall Schacht, said, “Thank you so much to this organization for putting it on… the APP. It’s a really an amazing experience for my daughter and for the other kids that are able to be a part of it.”

Tickets for Thursday are $15. The amateur tournament will take place Friday-Sunday. Entrance on those days will be free of charge.