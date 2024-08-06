Whale breach seen during Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti

A whale breaches during the semifinal round of the surfing competition between Brisa Hennessy, of Costa Rica, and Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance: a whale.

A safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica— who were competing in a semifinal match— the whale breached, giving spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while people are surfing around the world. In Tahiti whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.