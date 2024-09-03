What Adonai Mitchell’s biggest motivation is at start of rookie season with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After falling down the NFL Draft board, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been out to prove he belongs since the moment he arrived in Indianapolis, and he’s already impressing his teammates, like quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“Man, he’s a dog,” Richardson said. “If you give him the ball, he’s going to make a play.”

Mitchell has been ready to be a Colt since day one of training camp.

“Oh, I jumped out of bed,” Mitchell told News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun on July 25. “Yeah, it was bright and early. I think I beat the sun. Jumped out of that thing. So yeah, I’m pretty ready.”

That attitude hasn’t dulled over the last four weeks.

“One thing I love is just bringing the energy,” Mitchell said. “I feel like that’s part of my DNA, just how I was brought up, especially with the people that were around me my whole life. So I always try to bring the energy. I always try… I say I wake up motivated. Just wake up and go get it.”

Mitchell’s biggest motivation comes from back in April on NFL Draft day. The projected first round pick from Texas dropped to the Colts in the second round. Ten receivers were picked before him, so he picked his jersey number to remind him of that every day.

“It’s just, you know, every time I see this No. 10 here, I just say to myself there were ten people ahead of me that proved more, I guess,” Mitchell said. “Basically, I just haven’t proved enough. You know, if I’m that guy, I’ve got to wake up and be that guy every day, so it’s definitely nothing to do with the other players. It’s just all motivation for myself.”

Mitchell’s motivating those around him, as well, not just with his constant energy and edge, but with his raw talent. In fact, veteran Michael Pittman Jr. — who had his second 1,000+ yard season last year — is learning from his new rookie teammate.

“His releases are like the best I’ve seen,” Pittman said. “I’ve actually been studying him because he’s so good at it, and that’s something I’ve noticed since day one. We were actually in California doing one on one reps, and he was killing everybody, and I was like, this dude’s going to be good.”

Mitchell’s already building a bond with Richardson, adding to that already explosive offense.

“It’s smooth. That’s my dog,” Mitchell said about Richardson. “Man, we’ve got a nice quarterback room, and Anthony’s the head of the snake. And I’m really just trying to stay on his page. Whatever he does, I’m trying to do. Wherever he’s at, I’m trying to be.”

“You know, if you throw it up to him, he’s going to make a play. I’m just glad we have a weapon like that on our team, and I can’t wait for more,” Richardson said.

Despite falling farther down the draft boards than he initially wanted, Mitchell is happy to be an impact player for the Colts.

“I mean, it’s a blessing,” Mitchell said. “Coming in here, I’m able to be coached who played it at a high level, been where I want to be. And then you know we got offensive minds that… just masterminds, you know, with Coach (Shane) Steichen and Coach Jim Bob (Cooter). I just feel like as long as I listen to them, I’ll be good.”

Mitchell and the Colts kick off the season against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 8 in Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.