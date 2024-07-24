What to know before a trip to Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new school year is about to begin for kids across the Hoosier state, which means it’s time for the Indianapolis Colts to begin some lessons of their own.

Colts players will report to training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus on Wednesday. The team’s first practice session will kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday and fans are invited to pack the stands as their favorite players start preparing for the preseason.

This year, fans can choose from 12 practice sessions. Each practice will offer open bleacher seating, family-friendly activities, and the chance to get up close and personal with the players.

For seven of the twelve practices, tickets are free. On Primetime Practice days – July 27-28; Aug. 4, 14 & 15 – tickets are $5 for fans 18 or older. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ flag football program.

The 2024 season will mark the sixth year the team will host training camp at Grand Park.

Know Before You Go

Mobile ticketing. All guests must download a ticket each day from Colts.com/Camp. Fans trying to enter Colts Camp without securing a ticket in advance will not be allowed to enter.

Public parking. Fan parking will be available in Lots E and G, with ADA parking available in all lots. Additional parking will be available on select days in Lots C and F. Parking opens 1 hour prior to Colts City opening. All parking will be $5 in advance at Colts.com/Camp or the Colts Mobile App.

Safety & security. All guests will be screened before entry, so fans are encouraged to allow for extra time upon arrival. The NFL’s “Clear Bag” policy for gamedays will continue to be in effect in areas that require a ticket. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Player autographs. Autographs will be available only after practice. Autographs are not guaranteed and are based on player availability. Anyone unable to follow the autograph policy may be asked to leave.

Daily Pro Shop & concessions deals. Daily deals are available on the official Colts Mobile App. Download the smartphone app today to access the latest training camp and team info.

Indoor practices. If practice is moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, a limited number of fans will be permitted inside to watch practice. Colts City and hospitality suites will be closed. For those unable attend, ticket and parking fees will be refunded.

Practice dates and times are subject to change.

The Colts Camp Experience

Giveaways. Exclusive Colts merch will be handed out to the first 500 fans at every theme day of Colts Camp.

Interactive experiences & entertainment. Kids of all ages can put their football skills to the test, meet Colts Cheerleaders, check out Colts memorabilia, and more.

Camp specials. Enjoy special food, drink, and Colts Pro Shop offers at each day of practice.

Post-practice football toss. Each day after practice, position groups will autograph mini footballs and toss them into the crowd.

Click here to view the 2024 Colts City map.

Happening This Week

Thursday: Camp Kickoff. Join the Colts for their first open practice of the season! Colts City, an activity zone for fans of all ages, is back for another year The first 2,500 fans to visit the Colts City info tent will receive a free Colts Training Camp schedule magnet.

Friday: Off Day.

Saturday & Sunday: Back Together Weekend. All 32 NFL teams will hold practice on the same days and invite fans to take part. At Grand Park, fans will enjoy a morning Colts practice, activities in Colts City, and special events and guests to celebrate the weekend. The first 500 fans to visit the info tent on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free Colts cooling towel.

Visit the Colts website for a full training camp schedule.

