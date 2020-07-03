What you need to know about #BackyardBrickyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a big holiday weekend for race fans and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

They’re gearing up for the Indycar Grand Prix and the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer Brickyard 400.

While no fans can actually attend the races, that is not stopping celebrations. The theme this year is #BackyardBrickard, so people can share what they are doing in their own backyards this race weekend.

It’s clear in Speedway everyone is excited for the Brickyard triple header. On Main Street, local artists have hit the pavement creating speedway themed sidewalk chalk art and are encouraging people to do the same thing on their own sidewalks.

On Saturday, kids can get involved with a bicycle parade from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will celebrate both the 4th of July and the races. It starts at the Community Health Pavilion and ends at Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets.

Several local restaurants are having deals so people can eat the food they would have on a typical race weekend, at home or around town.

Fans can also brush up on their Brickyard 400 facts and archives on the IMS website.

The Speedway community encourages people to come on out, safely social distance, but still have a ton of fun this race and 4th of July weekend.