When does your team play? IHSAA football state championship schedule released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the schedule for next weekend’s high school football state championship games in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The biggest weekend of the season will feature four Central Indiana schools, two of which are making a return trip to the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Up first, Lutheran will take on Adams Central for a rematch of last year’s Class 1A state title game where the Saints beat the Flying Jets 30-13. Both teams come in to this year’s game undefeated. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. EST.

The Class 3A state championship featuring Bishop Chatard and Heritage Hills will take place following the Adams Central-Lutheran game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST. The undefeated Trojans are back in the state title game for the second straight year and the fourth time in the last five years. Bishop Chatard won its 16th state championship last season, beating Lawrenceburg 34-14. The Trojans more football state championship titles than any other school in the state.

The final game on Friday will have Fort Wayne Snider facing off against Decatur Central in the Class 5A game scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The Panthers have lost only one game during the regular season, while the Hawks come in to the title game with an 11-2 record.

On Saturday, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers takes on North Posey in the Class 2A state championship at 11 a.m. EST. North Posey defeated Southmont on Saturday to punch their ticket to Indy.

Undefeated East Central will then battle NorthWood in the Class 4A title game at 3 p.m. EST. East Central dominated New Prairie 37-7 last season to secure their school’s third state championship trophy. NorthWood is in search of their second title in school history.

Lastly, 12-1 Ben Davis faces 13-0 Crown Point in the Class 6A title game starting at 7 p.m. EST. Crown Point needed double overtime to defeat Westfield in the semi-state game last Friday. Ben Davis’ only loss came to Florida’s IMG Academy in September. The Giants defeated Brownsburg, Cathedral and Center Grove in the playoffs to get to the state championship game. Ben Davis last won the state championship in 2017.

News 8 will have coverage from all the local teams quest for the state championship trophy all weekend.