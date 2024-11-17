Where Indiana, Notre Dame ended up on Week 13 AP Poll

Indiana plays Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana was well-represented near the top of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll for college football.

After an off week, the Indiana Hoosiers remain at No. 5. The four teams head of them — Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State — won their matchups Saturday, keeping the top 5 rankings the same from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up two spots to No. 6 after Tennessee and BYU lost their games to Georgia and Kansas, respectively.

The poll now has four Big Ten teams in the top 5, while four two-loss SEC schools make up the rest of the top 10.

The Hoosiers have their biggest challenge of the season this Saturday. IU heads to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 2 Ohio State for — what will likely be — a spot in the Big Ten Championship. Kickoff in The Horseshoe is set for noon.

Notre Dame travels to New York City this week to play No. 18 Army in Yankee Stadium. The Black Knights are one of the three remaining undefeated teams in FBS. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Full Week 13 Rankings: