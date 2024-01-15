Why a full-length basketball court has been installed inside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is counting down until the NBA All-Star Game.
The Circle City is hosting the game on Feb. 18 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the first time that Indianapolis has hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1985.
Hoosiers can already see signage across the city as the big weekend gets closer and closer.
For instance, crews this past Thursday finished installing temporary street signs across the city that were named after NBA teams.
And now, fans who will be flying to Indianapolis will be well aware of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. That’s because there is a full-length basketball court that has been installed inside the Indianapolis International Airport’s main atrium, just beyond the ticketing counters.
The Indiana Pacers posted a photo of the court on X, formally known as Twitter, on Sunday:
NBA All-Star Weekend will begin Feb. 15.