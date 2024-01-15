Why a full-length basketball court has been installed inside Indianapolis International Airport

Picture of the full-length basketball court installed in the middle of the Indianapolis International Airport. (Provided Photo/Indiana Pacers via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is counting down until the NBA All-Star Game.

The Circle City is hosting the game on Feb. 18 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the first time that Indianapolis has hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1985.

Hoosiers can already see signage across the city as the big weekend gets closer and closer.

For instance, crews this past Thursday finished installing temporary street signs across the city that were named after NBA teams.

And now, fans who will be flying to Indianapolis will be well aware of the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. That’s because there is a full-length basketball court that has been installed inside the Indianapolis International Airport’s main atrium, just beyond the ticketing counters.

The Indiana Pacers posted a photo of the court on X, formally known as Twitter, on Sunday:

a full-length basketball court has been installed in the middle of Indianapolis International Airport to welcome fans to next month's #NBAAllStar2024 🤩 in 49 states it's just basketball, but this is Indiana. pic.twitter.com/ic83Mkf2mf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 14, 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend will begin Feb. 15.