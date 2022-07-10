Sports

Why Colts rookie WR Alec Pierce already loves Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 08: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on June 8, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It did not take long for the Colts 2022 second round draft choice, Alec Pierce, to feel comfortable in his new home.

Later this month, Quarterback Matt Ryan’s first training camp in Indianapolis is headlined by a battle at wide receiver that appears to be wide open behind No. 1 target Michael Pittman Jr.

Ahead of the Colts report date on Tuesday, July 26, Pierce handed the 2016 NFL MVP a major compliment following his first minicamp in Indy.

“He (Ryan) is a great leader,” Pierce said. “He could basically run this offense and this team by himself. He’s that good of a leader. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Starring at the University of Cincinnati, 100 miles southeast of Indianapolis, Pierce spent time during OTAs and minicamp checking out the circle city, and discovered he did not need to ask around for any dinner recommendations.

“It’s cool. I like the town, it reminds me a lot of Cincinnati,” Pierce told News 8. “I have only had one week here to go around a little bit, but I was down on Massachusetts Avenue and saw The Eagle, Bakersfield, and I think they have Tin Roof here too, which are all in Cincinnati. It kind of reminds me of college, so it feels like home.”

In addition to the familiar downtown spots, Pierce left minicamp drawing rave reviews from the Colts coaching staff. Pierce, who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in three-and-a-half years, reportedly picked up the Colts playbook at warp speed.

“Alec (Pierce) has looked really good,” Colts Head Coach Frank Reich said. “I mean really good. He’s really acclimated well; it seems like he’s been here a long time. Matt (Ryan) and I were just talking about that today. He just does a couple of things instinctively that are really good signs. I think some of that is Matt and how smart he is and knowing how to use him, but some it is Alec. He’s a smart player – not just smart but instinctive. There is a difference and he looks like he has both of those things.”