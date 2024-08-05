Why Jonathan Taylor thinks Colts could be a championship team

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The drama is done.

It’s all smiles and laughs for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor this Training Camp. Last summer’s Hoodie Watch is over after the All-Pro signed a three-year deal worth $42 million. Now, Taylor has the cash — and the quarterback in Anthony Richardson.

Between injuries and contracts, the two playmakers only saw two snaps together in 2023 — and got no reps at all during Training Camp. This year, both are healthy, happy and ready to make history together.

“(It’s) just something that I didn’t get last year,” Taylor said Sunday. “So anytime you can get continuous reps with your quarterback, it’s always a big plus.”

Communication among the entire team — but especially Richardson and Taylor — will be key to having success on the field this season. Taylor said the Colts are continuing to grow in that area with one week before the preseason opener.

“(It’s the) Second year with everybody being together, so that’s a big plus for us,” Taylor said. “That’s a big advantage for us, but we also have to make that an advantage for us. So, we have to continue to work on our communication, making sure that when we see certain looks, everybody’s on that same page and not are we checking in this, checking in that… I’m excited where we are at at this point.”

The Colts prioritized keeping that continuity in the offseason. General manager Chris Ballard and the front office offered major contracts and extensions to receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, safety Julian Blackmon, and defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

All that familiarity is pushing the Colts to work even harder this Training Camp.

“It’s actually tougher,” Taylor said. “It’s a tougher camp, because you got to kind of play that chess match now. It’s not just a new team. Usually every year there’s a new team and faces. There’s a lot of the same faces this year, so it’s definitely tougher.”

Taylor already has an extensive resume — NFL rushing leader in 2021, Pro Bowler, All-Pro. To Taylor, there’s still one major thing missing — a championship.

“I’ve seen a lot people celebrate and I’ve spoken to some people who have seen the confetti fall, and that’s something that they can’t describe, so I want that feeling too. I’m sure the rest of the team does as well,” Taylor said.

Taylor thinks the Colts have what it takes to bring another championship to Indy.

“When you have the same team that you had last year, you’re really just building on the same bond that you guys built in the previous year,” Taylor said. “So I just think that if we can use that to our advantage, I think that something really special will happen this year.”