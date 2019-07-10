Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ Serena Williams returns the ball to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in a women’s singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: