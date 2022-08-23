Sports

WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season

INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced Tuesday that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show.

SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and is part of NCAA Division I sports. The weekly broadcasts will include the popular HBCU halftime shows in their entirety, featuring some of the most entertaining marching bands in the country.

The Kick-Off Show on Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be a star-studded pre-season show featuring the nation’s top Gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers, in addition to HBCU alums. The top must-watch games this season include Southern vs Texas Southern on Sept. 17 and Florida A&M vs Grambling State on Oct. 15.

“Circle City Broadcasting is committed to offering unique and diverse programming, and we are excited to expand our sports lineup to include this power-packed conference,” McCoy said.

SWAC 2022 football TV schedule on WISH-TV

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 3

HBCU Go Football Kick-Off Show – 12pm

Saturday, Sept. 10

Albany State at Florida A&M – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Sept. 17

Southern vs. Texas Southern – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Sept. 24

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 1

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – tape delay 1am

Saturday, Oct. 8

Grambling State at Alabama A&M – 2pm

Saturday, Oct. 15

Florida A&M at Grambling State – 2pm

Saturday, Oct. 22

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State – 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 5

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 19

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – 2pm