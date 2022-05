Sports

WR David Bell details first week in NFL, celebrates mom on Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a special Mother’s Day edition of SportsLocker Sunday, Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver David Bell joined WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford for a glimpse into his first week in the NFL.

Following a standout high school career at Warren Central and an All-American run at Purdue, Bell was selected by the Browns with the No. 99 overall pick this past week.

