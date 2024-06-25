Wrestling writer tags in to explain WWE’s Indy deal: ‘This just hasn’t happened before’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those who cover pro wrestling most closely say the WWE’s new deal with Indianapolis marks a very different way of doing business.

“In one swoop, Indianapolis has pretty well landed the three biggest events that WWE has now,” said Sean Ross Sapp. He’s one of the leading voices in pro wrestling as managing editor of Fightful.com.

Sapp joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak to help separate fact from fiction in a sport that thrives on both. He says the deal is truly groundbreaking.

“This just hasn’t happened before in the States. Only overseas, in Saudi Arabia, has a deal like this happened with WWE.”

Sapp explained that the agreement to hold Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania all in Indianapolis came together because the city and the sport both offer what the other one craves.

“It’s because the Indiana Sports Corp is pushing to have more events here. I’m sure that the Super Bowl made an awful nice impression on a lot of people. I heard wonderful things when it happened there and WWE wants cities that are easy to navigate, that will pay them money and that are willing to make an investment in the product that they have. And Indiana was willing to do that.”

Sapp was asked if WrestleMania comparisons to the Super Bowl are apt or an example of wrestling-style hyperbole.

“I think it’s reality,” Sapp answered, pointing out that the wrestling events can play out over more than one night and usually attract both sanctioned and unsanctioned side events.

“You’re not going to see independent football games around the Super Bowl, (but) you’re going to see a lot of independent wrestling shows and conventions that are put on to sort of piggyback off of all three of these events. So yeah, I think there’s a chance this could have a bigger impact.”

As for timing, Sapp cautions none of this will happen immediately. Much like the scheduling of main events in other sports, it could take years to fully play out.

“February first (2025), the Royal Rumble is coming to Indianapolis, and that is a big one. However, they already have WrestleMania and SummerSlam set for next year for Las Vegas and Minnesota, respectively. So 2026 at the earliest, we can see another one of those events head to Indianapolis.”