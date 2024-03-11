WWE to induct Muhammad Ali into its Hall of Fame

Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali clowns around as he takes a "punch" to the nose by the Rocky Marciano award during a photo session at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Nov. 19, 1984. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WISH) — World Wrestling Entertainment will induct boxing great Muhammad Ali into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024, according to a representative for the professional wrestling promotion.

Paul Levesque, known by his stage name as Triple H, who is the chief content officer for the WWE, confirmed the news Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post.

“Many claim to be great, but only one man is ‘The Greatest’. Muhammad Ali transcended sport to become a global icon who captivated and impacted the world like no other,” Lavesque posted to his verified account. “@WWE is honored to induct ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali into the #WWEHOF.”

ESPN reported that the ceremony will happen April 5 during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Ali died June 2016. He was 74.

Ali was the special guest referee in the main event of the first WrestleMania, according to ESPN. The match was a tag-tag match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, who faced off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The event was at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Video showed Ali making his way to the ring amid uproarious cheer. Ultimately he took part in the match, to a degree, punching Piper’s chin.

In June 1976, Ali, in an exhibition match dubbed “War of the Worlds,” faced Japanese legend Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, according to ESPN. The sports news outlet says the match is credited as a precursor to the explosion of MMA.

Inoki has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, ESPN reported. In 1990, Ali was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In his career, Ali won the heavyweight championship three times. Two of his most notable matches included a sixth-round TKO victory over Sonny Liston in 1964 and an eighth-round KO of George Foreman in 1974, both matches in which he became the heavyweight champion, according to ESPN.

Ali won an Olympic gold medal in 1960.