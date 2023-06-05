Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Young golf stars competing at Crooked Stick Golf Club

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, In. (WISH) – Young golf stars will be competing in Carmel this week.

The Pete & Alice Dye Junior Invitational is taking place at Crooked Stick Golf Club. The competition features 72 golfers, comprised of 36 boys and 36 girls.

It’s a 54-hole tournament. The golfers will play two 18-hole rounds on Monday before playing a final 18-hole round on Tuesday.

Lilly Dye Harmon, the granddaughter of Pete and Alice Dye, stopped by SportsLocker Sunday this weekend to discuss the tournament and her grandparents’ legacies.

Click on the video above to watch her conversation with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Column: Penske rolls into Le...
Motorsports /
Reigning NCAA champion Rose Zhang...
Sports /
Detroit Grand Prix aims to...
Motorsports /
Kyle Busch holds off Denny...
Motorsports /
Heat dominate Nuggets in 4th...
Sports /
Wilson scores 27 with 10...
Indiana Fever /
Gilliam sparks Kentucky to 16-6...
Sports /
Indiana State tops Iowa for...
Sports /