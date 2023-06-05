Young golf stars competing at Crooked Stick Golf Club

CARMEL, In. (WISH) – Young golf stars will be competing in Carmel this week.

The Pete & Alice Dye Junior Invitational is taking place at Crooked Stick Golf Club. The competition features 72 golfers, comprised of 36 boys and 36 girls.

It’s a 54-hole tournament. The golfers will play two 18-hole rounds on Monday before playing a final 18-hole round on Tuesday.

Lilly Dye Harmon, the granddaughter of Pete and Alice Dye, stopped by SportsLocker Sunday this weekend to discuss the tournament and her grandparents’ legacies.

Click on the video above to watch her conversation with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff.