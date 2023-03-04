Sunny and warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wind has diminished across the state and we’re in store for a nice and warmer weekend.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine today with highs climbing a few degrees above normal. Temperatures reach the upper 40s near 50 for the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Clouds increase a little later this evening but it will be a great start to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken later tonight and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for a period tonight. There may even be a sprinkle farther north. Lows fall into the low and middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great with highs reaching the middle and upper 50s. It will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

MONDAY: Another system heads this way on Monday. Winds pick up a little and we’ll see temperatures climb into the middle to upper 60s for highs. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day and evening.

8DAY FORECAST: The warm temperatures we see on Monday don’t last long. Temperatures return back to normal in the 40s for the rest of the workweek. It stays pretty quiet though the week with a chance for a rain and snow mix Friday and Saturday.