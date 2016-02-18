Skip to content
Boone County
Lebanon house fire leads to nearly $70,000 in damage, two dogs killed
2 Zionsville underage drinking parties busted Friday
Suspects rob Whitestown Cracker Barrel at gunpoint
Brianna DeCamp crowned Miss Indiana
Officials investigating alleged misappropriation of Humane Society for Boone County funds
More Boone County Headlines
Lebanon woman living in tent after losing home, husband to fire set by cousin
Zionsville votes to implement school time changes
Zionsville considering school start time changes to help kids get more sleep
Prosecutors reject Jared Fogle’s claims in sentence appeal
Zionsville attempted kidnapping victim identifies vehicle
Whitestown church welcomes 10K for Easter services
Lebanon teen found stabbed multiple times in chest
Dog left for dead in construction site dumpster
Boone Co. house fire kills dog, destroys home
Counselors on hand after boy, mother murdered
