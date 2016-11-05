Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Business
Crime Watch 8
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Watch: Indy Eleven face Louisville City
Top Stories
Firefighters call mulch, cigarettes, summer heat a ‘recipe for disaster’
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
2nd annual Spark! Fishers draws crowd
Volunteers campaign to ‘Keep Ann Dancing’
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Gr8 Golf Club
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Living Local
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gr8 Paper Push
I Love To Read
WISH Patrol
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
Butler University
No. 18 Villanova pulls away at Butler for 7th straight win
Dayton holds off Butler’s late run at Atlantis, wins 69-64
Jorgensen, Baldwin help Butler rally past Mississippi 83-76
Butler rallies to 91-89 2OT win over Georgetown
Murder sparks conversation about online dating and safety
More Butler University Headlines
Martin’s big night helps Butler roll past Utah 81-69
Chrabascz gives No. 22 Butler lift in 68-65 win over Marquette
Martin, No. 13 Butler come from 18 down, top Marquette 88-80
No. 18 Butler fends off host Georgetown in OT
No. 18 Butler beats top-ranked and defending national champ Villanova
Kelan Martin scores 15 points, No. 13 Butler tops Providence
Butler basketball team home safe after plane malfunction
Chrabascz provides energy as No. 13 Butler beats Vermont
Martin’s bench work leads Butler past Cincinnati 75-65
Butler defeats Saginaw Valley State 77-50
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK