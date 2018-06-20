Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Business
Crime Watch 8
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
‘Game of Thrones’ earns a record-breaking 32 Emmy Award nods
Top Stories
Judge mulls whether Trump friend Roger Stone broke gag order
‘Justice wasn’t served’: 50 years since Chappaquiddick
Nebraska woman arrested, fined for climbing Mount Rushmore
Teachers’ Treasures opening second location on west side
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Gr8 Golf Club
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Living Local
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gr8 Paper Push
Health And Safety Tour
I Love To Read
Joe On The Go
WISH Patrol
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
Meet The Team
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
Chandler - Indiana
Indiana law addresses heat-related illness training for coaches
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK