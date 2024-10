30 Days of Taylor: Will she announce new album releases in Indy?

Taylor Swift street signs in front of the JW Marriott

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we inch closer and closer to the Indianapolis shows this weekend, we are celebrating all things Taylor and asking the questions fans want to know.

Will Taylor announce a new album? Maybe a re-record of a previous record? Both?

Vote in our poll and help us celebrate 30 Days of Taylor!