Fans react to smooth Taylor Swift merch lines at Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first day at the Eras Tour merch hall at the Indiana Convention Center went smoothly where fans reported short lines and even shorter wait times.

They were ushered inside through Door 9 on Capital Avenue and Georgia Street and were greeted by a Taylor Swift-themed Indy car before getting in line.

“We were expecting really long lines so we cleared our afternoon,” said Emily McClain, a fan who purchased Taylor Swift merchandise for multiple people. “But we found the hall and the line were surprisingly pretty clear. So we were really excited about that.”

She said the whole process took about 20 minutes and she “took her time” asking questions about the size.

Fans, including McClain, also say they were concerned that not coming early would mean missing out.

“There’s a few things that are likely to sell out by the time the shows come so we had to make sure we got the coveted blue crew neck and some of the Gracie Abrams hoodies and merch,” McClain said.

The remaining hours are:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no Sunday hours at the convention center.

Merch will also be available at Lucas Oil Stadium to ticketholders.

The team at the convention center says they are taking security as seriously as efficiency.

“Once guests are queued through the line they will have to go through security. There is a metal detector obviously and a bag check,” said Monique Wise, the director of sales and marketing at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium. “So once they go through that, they will proceed into our exhibit halls, where we will queue lines before they enter Hall I, which is where the merchandise is sold.”

Fans say this was an important part of the concert.

“It’s part of the experience rather than just getting it online for me,” said Michelle Pace, another fan at the convention center.

