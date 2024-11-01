IMPD alters traffic plan for remaining Taylor Swift’s shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Saturday afternoon announced changes to its traffic plan for the two remaining Taylor Swift shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night and Sunday night.

“In an effort to improve traffic flow even more tonight, below is a list of changes that are being made to the outbound traffic pattern. Again, these are only changes/additions to the outbound traffic pattern that will begin at approx. 11pm tonight: West St/Washington St – No S/B traffic. S/B – Traffic will be diverted to W/B Washington St. West St/ Maryland – No S/B or E/B at Maryland – All traffic will be diverted N/B on West St. Washington/Schumacher Way – White River State Park parking lot will be directed to W/B Washington St. No S/B traffic onto Schumacher to Maryland St. SB West St at I-70 W/B – traffic will be forced onto I-70 W/B only. Madison Ave/McCarty St. – S/B only on Madison Ave. “Rideshare staging at 10pm is NOT changing. Rideshare/parent pick up locations are the same. “Two of these changes were made last night during the outbound traffic pattern and were successful. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Nov. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced Tuesday, Oct. 29, that its map of the road closings and other transportation information, first shared Friday, Oct. 25, had incorrect information on the parent pickup locations and the rideshare locations. Here is a link to the corrected map.

Taylor Swift and her fans will encounter detours on the roads to and from her upcoming concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s primary suggestions: Plan ahead. Think about taking a bus or using rideshare options to avoid parking congestion.

Special Operations Commander Chuck Deblaso of IMPD said Friday, “This is an event city. This is huge. Make no mistake about it, there is going to be a lot of people in a small area. It could be upwards to 200,000 people.”

IMPD announced an extensive list of road closures plus a map with a drop-off site, a rideshare pickup site, and “parent pick-up” lots from Nov. 1-4. A news release from IMPD said, “With hundreds of thousands of fans expected in Swift City, these closures are intended to ensure the safety of concertgoers and community members.”

Police in the release also asked Swifties to “keep in mind that traffic and road closures may change based on real-time conditions.”

In addition, some of the usual parking downtown will be off-limits and put motorists who ignore “no parking” signs at risk of being towed, the police warned. Towed vehicles can be found at Auto Return at 323 S. Post Road, which is a fair piece east of downtown where the concert is happening.

To add to the confusion or perhaps to make the driving experience less stressful for Swifties, downtown street signs down have been renamed with Swift-themed monikers.

Swift’s sold-out shows, the last three in the United States as part of The Eras Tour, will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-3.

Let’s get into it, as presented by IMPD.

Rideshare Pickup Zone

South Street from Missouri Street to West Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Delaware Street and South Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. This is also a “parent pick-up” lot.

Traffic Diversions

No southbound traffic on Missouri Street from Washington Street to Maryland Street:

11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day. Southbound West Street at South Street will be diverted to Kentucky Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Road closures

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street: 10 a.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Monument Circle, all four spokes: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

South Street between Pennsylvania Street and Delaware Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Washington Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Maryland Street between West Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Missouri Street between Washington Street and Maryland Street. No southbound.: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Capitol Avenue from Washington Street to South Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Georgia Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue. No westbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Pennsylvania Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Kentucky Avenue from South Street to Morris Street. No northbound or eastbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street between West Street and Missouri Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day

McCarty Street and Capitol Avenue. No eastbound or westbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Illinois Street. No northbound. 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Russell Avenue. No northbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Madison Avenue. No eastbound from Madison Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Missouri Street and Morris Street. No northbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

