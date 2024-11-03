Indiana State Museum’s TayGate attracts 3,000 Taylor Swift fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As anticipation soared Saturday afternoon for Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Museum transformed into a vibrant hub of excitement.

The museum’s sold-out TayGate event was designed to celebrate the artist’s remarkable career. The three nights of events combined drew more than 3,000 enthusiastic Swifties, marking a new milestone for the iconic downtown Indianapolis venue.

Upon entering, guests were instantly immersed in Swift’s enchanting world with three floors of interactive experiences inspired by her music and persona.

Judy Palermo, chief marketing officer for the museum, said, “People have said that besides the concert, this is the most fun thing they’ve done. People say, ‘Can we get in?’ when we’re sold out. So, just a lot of feedback that we offered a lot in a big nice space.”

People at the museum’s events did not have to have tickets to one of the three Eras Tour concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium nightly through Sunday.

Monica Morrissey, a local Swiftie mom, however, is a fan. “No, we’re verified fans. We’ve gotten into the cue, tried, and hoped for ticket price drops, but we’re here enjoying all of it, and it’s so cool and fun! So, we’re just soaking it in and loving all the cool things Indy is doing for Taylor!”

One of the highlights was the “Reputation Shredder,” a whimsical yet symbolic station where attendees could shred their old habits and past mistakes, which reflects on Swift’s journey of resilience and growth.

Guests could indulge in a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity with a replica of Swift’s sparkling, three-tiered, enchanting ball gown.

Every corner of the museum was adorned with themes drawn from the beloved singer’s discography, making it a true haven for fans.

At the Beauty Bridge, party-goers were treated to glamourous touch-ups with airbrush makeup, tattoos, face painting, and hair styling. Each visitor found their perfect red lip with a unique engraving.

Shelly Harvath, an Indy Swiftie, said, “This is supposed to be her Time magazine outfit, and, of course, she has a cat! I don’t know which cat it is, but it’s cute!”

Attendees enjoyed themed food and cocktails while grooving to a DJ spinning some of Swift’s greatest hits.

Friendship-bracelet trading allowed fans to connect while local vendors displayed merchandise.

Harvath said, “It’s just made it this wonderful feeling that allows people to be free and childlike, appreciate each other, and enjoy themselves! Just have some fun!”

The final TayGate will be Sunday. Organizers say all proceeds will go directly to the museum to help support immersive experiences and other engaging events.