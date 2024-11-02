Taylor Swift concert traffic: Delays expected around Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis, police will shut down 15 roads, close four interstate exits, and add detours downtown around the concert venue, Lucas Oil Stadium.

The closures are planned to last from 11 p.m. each night to 1 a.m. the next day.

There are two designated rideshare pickup zones for this weekend’s concerts operating every night from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day. One was South Street between Missouri Street and West Street. The other was at Delaware and South streets; that’s also a pickup lot for parents.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expects traffic delays around the concert site all weekend.

“If you don’t have to be down here, if you’re not going to work or you’re not coming to the concert or just to get swag and leave, it’s probably best just to maybe hang out somewhere else this weekend,” Police Chief Chris Bailey said. “Traffic is going to be a problem.”

Bailey said he was confident officers can handle the traffic, pointing out authorities handle the Indianapolis 500 every year.

In 2023, the ridesharing service Lyft tracked rides at 20 Taylor Swift concert sites. It says almost half of all host cities saw at least a 10% jump in rides on concert weekends. In Nashville, Tennessee, Lyft tracked a nearly 25% jump in rides on the weekend Swift performed.