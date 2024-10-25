Indy Arts Council announces live performances during Taylor Swift weekend

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023. Indianapolis is counting down to went Swift graces the Circle City with her record-breaking Eras Tour in November 2024, and many fans, city organizations, and restaurants are ready for it. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Arts Council is set to host a series of live performances and interactive art-making stations across 13 locations in downtown Indianapolis during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert weekend, which will take place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

The initiative is part of the larger “Swift City” activations, organized in collaboration with Visit Indy, Downtown Indy, Inc., and the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, aiming to enhance the experience for the expected 200,000 concertgoers.

The program will feature over 100 performances and art-making sessions, showcasing nearly 150 local artists and performers. The Indy Arts Council is partnering with Musical Family Tree, a nonprofit focused on connecting artists with audiences, and the INSPIRE Music Collective, which empowers youth and musicians through music.

Additionally, ArtMix will lead Taylor Swift-themed art activities at the Indianapolis Artsgarden, focusing on inclusivity for individuals with disabilities.

“As Indianapolis plays host to upwards of 200,000 visitors for these monumental concert dates as part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, we are thrilled to highlight the breadth of local talent our city has to offer,” said Kavita Mahoney, Vice President of the Indy Arts Council.

Swift City Sessions: Pop-up Performances

Friday, Nov. 1 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 | 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Curated by Kati Taylor of Musical Family Tree and Richard “Sleepy” Floyd of INSPIRE Music Collective, these pop-up performances will feature over 100 musicians and spoken word artists at various outdoor locations, including Monument Circle, Georgia Street, and the Indianapolis Artsgarden. Attendees can enjoy a range of live acoustic sets and poetry performances.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

Capitol Street Underpass

Georgia Street East

Hudnut Commons

Indiana Convention Center East

Indiana Convention Center West

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)

Washington and West

Lugar Plaza

Georgia Street West

Monument Circle

Starbucks Patio (Meridian & Pearl)

Swift City Sessions: Make & Take Art Stations

Friday, Nov. 1 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 | 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Led by ArtMix’s Britt Sutton and Sarah Jane Bryant, these free art-making stations at the Indianapolis Artsgarden will invite fans to create eras-themed crafts, including sunglasses, flower crowns, and friendship bracelets.