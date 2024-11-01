Jim Irsay is giving away more Taylor Swift tickets. Here’s how to get them

TOPSHOT - US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you entered Jim Irsay’s Taylor Swift ticket giveaway last week but didn’t win, you now have another chance!

Irsay, who already gave away two sets of tickets to Saturday’s concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, said Friday that he has six more tickets up for grabs.

Three winners will be chosen from the list of Swifties who entered the original contest, which was announced Oct. 22 and ran for three days.

“Just got six more tickets for TAYLOR SWIFT and will take care of some SWIFTIES!!! We’ll go back to the original list of respondents and pick three deserving winners right now,” Irsay said on X just before 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will take over Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.