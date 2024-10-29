‘In my Riley Era’: Riley Swifties celebrate joyful Taylor Swift party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a dream come true for the Riley Swifties on Tuesday as patients and families eagerly gathered to immerse themselves in Taylor Swift’s upbeat music ahead of her Eras Tour shows this weekend.

“We are so excited to have our little Taylor Party here at Riley.” said Jenna Yarnell, the Child Life Services manager at The Riley Hospital for Children. “Here in the Child Life Zone, our big goal is to let kids be kids first and experience life events that even though they are in the hospital, they must know kind of what’s going on outside these walls.”

The party was a whirlwind of activity, with patients making colorful friendship bracelets, posing for photos with Taylor Swift-themed props, and singing their favorite songs. The highlight was when the patients could watch the Eras Tour concert on the big screen while enjoying Taylor Swift-themed drinks.

Meg Sanders, the Child Life Services special events coordinator, described the drinks in detail.

“The ‘Lover’ Era-inspired drink has cotton candy. We love the album cover with cotton candy skies. We also have our ‘RED’ Era, which includes some Sprite and some grenadine. We couldn’t leave out her most recent era, which is not an album, but still – it’s her Travis Kelce Era.”

“The Taylor Swift: In My Riley Era” party was more than a celebration – it was a testament to the power of community, empathy, and the healing power of music.

“We know that the Eras Tour being down the street is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a lifetime situation,” Yarnell said. “Many of our kids can’t go because they are here, so getting to experience a little bit of that excitement outside of the hospital’s walls is important to them.”

For patients like 11-year-old Alexa Massengale, it was a chance to forget her worries, if only for a few hours, and to enjoy the shared experiences with her favorite nurses.

“It’s the best drink I’ve had! Yeah! It’s better than water!” Massengale said.

Through events like this, Riley continues to champion the emotional well-being of its patients, instilling hope and happiness in their hearts.

“Thank you for inspiring me, Taylor Swift. You’ll always be my favorite, no matter what!” Massengale said.