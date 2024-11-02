Taylor Swift cake’s arms shake off in transit to UK baking contest

A Taylor Swift cake on display during a photo call for the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, England (WISH) — As Taylor Swift was winning at three shows from Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis, an artist in a great British bake-off lost part of the arms from her life-sized cake of the popular musician.

The 30th annual Cake International contest in Birmingham, England, touts a showcase of “the unbelievable talent of cake artists from around the world!” Previous contests have featured life-sized cakes that look like people including King Charles and Queen Elizabeth I, and characters including the Marvel superhero Dogpool of comic book fame. Thousands attend the cake contest.

One of the attractions promoted in advance of this year’s show was the cake of Swift from acclaimed artist Elza Baldzhiyska. The cake showed Swift in a bejeweled Eras Tour costume and boots. “Get ready to feast your eyes on a cake fit for a pop queen! The life-sized cake promises to capture Taylor Swift’s charm and grace that’ll have fans drooling and snapping selfies,” the cake contest’s website said.

Around the wrists, the arms on the Swift cake somehow shook off during transport in a van, according to media reports.

Baldzhiyska was photographed Friday trying to make repairs before the start of the contest.

But, the cake was too battered. The artist apparently admitted she was never ever getting the cake back together.

The confection was pulled from public display Friday.

A Taylor Swift cake is touched up while on display during a photo call for the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham, England, on Nov. 1, 2024. (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

