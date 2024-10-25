Taylor Swift’s shows prompt downtown road closures, parking restrictions

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: Taylor Swift arrives at the 26th Annual ARIA Awards 2012 at the Sydney Entertainment Centre on November 29, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift and her fans will encounter detours on the roads to and from her upcoming concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s primary suggestions: Plan ahead. Think about taking a bus or using rideshare options to avoid parking congestion.

On Friday, IMPD announced an extensive list of road closures plus a drop-off site, a rideshare pickup site, and a “parent pick-up” lot from Nov. 1-4. A news release from IMPD said, “With hundreds of thousands of fans expected in Swift City, these closures are intended to ensure the safety of concertgoers and community members.”

IMPD also asked Swifties to “keep in mind that traffic and road closures may change based on real-time

conditions.”

In addition, some of the usual parking downtown will be off-limits and put motorists who ignore “no parking” signs at risk of being towed, the police warned. Towed vehicles can be found at Auto Return at 323 S. Post Road, which is a fair piece east of downtown where the concert is happening.

To add to the confusion or perhaps to make the driving experience less stressful for Swifties, downtown street signs down have been renamed with Swift-themed monikers.

Swift’s sold-out shows, the last three in the United States as part of The Eras Tour, will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 1-3.

Let’s get into it, as presented by IMPD.

Rideshare Pickup Zone

South Street from Missouri Street to West Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Delaware Street and South Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. This is also a “parent pick-up” lot.

Traffic Diversions

No southbound traffic on Missouri Street from Washington Street to Maryland Street:

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

11 p.m.-1 a.m. Southbound West Street at South Street will be diverted to Kentucky Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Road closures

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street: 10 a.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Monument Circle, all four spokes: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

South Street between Pennsylvania Street and Delaware Street: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Washington Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Maryland Street between West Street and Capitol Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Missouri Street between Washington Street and Maryland Street. No southbound.: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Capitol Avenue from Washington Street to South Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Georgia Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue. No westbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Pennsylvania Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Kentucky Avenue from South Street to Morris Street. No northbound or eastbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street between West Street and Missouri Street: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day

McCarty Street and Capitol Avenue. No eastbound or westbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Illinois Street. No northbound. 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Russell Avenue. No northbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

McCarty Street and Madison Avenue. No eastbound from Madison Avenue: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Missouri Street and Morris Street. No northbound: 11 p.m.-1 a.m. the next day.

Interstate exit closures