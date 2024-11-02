Swifties flock to Victory Field for Taylor Swift concert preparty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swifties across Indy were excited for Taylor Swift’s concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The fun started earlier Friday at Victory Field.

The party was called Baseb(All) Too Well: Concert Pre-Party, a fun play on words combining Swift’s most critically acclaimed song “All Too Well” and baseball since the preparty happened inside the Indianapolis Indians baseball stadium. WISHTV.com first reported on three preparties Oct. 22 before all three had sold out.

Themed treats on Friday included the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” nacho bar, “Fearless” fried chicken tenders, “Red” velvet cupcakes, and “Lavender Haze” cocktails and mocktails for all ages. There was also a temporary tattoo station where fans can sport their favorite Swift-inspired designs.

Victory Field is a 15-minute walk to Lucas Oil Stadium, where fans can experience Taylor’s full show.