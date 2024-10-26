Food team crafts ‘Fearless Flavors’ for Taylor Swift’s fans at stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The food team at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sodexo Live!, is pulling out all of the stops for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis.

There will be food, mocktails and cocktails paying homage to the singer’s music.

Madison Hodgen, the suites manager for Sodexo, and Dave Marguth, the general manager for Sodexo, stopped by News 8 to explain what they have planned for the three shows Nov. 1-3 at the stadium, the last three stops on the tour in the United States.

Question: Tell us a little bit more about the food options and what you guys are doing for Taylor Swift.

Answer: Yes, we are thrilled to host the groundbreaking tour coming in, and we’re hoping that when fans are walking down the street and they see her on the JW (Marriott hotel) and the different street signs, that when they come in the stadium, they still get that special element added to it. So, we do have our standard menu items that are very popular, that we have at Colts games. We’ve changed the names a little bit to them to add that extra flair. So, we do have our “Back to Decem-burger” and our “Fearless Fries” and a few other special touches to our menu items.

Q: Now, that is really exciting, and what’s also really exciting is I hear that Sodexo Live! is not just in Indianapolis. You have four of the final tour dates. What is that about?

A: Yes, Sudexo Live does have the properties in Miami, New Orleans, which she is in this weekend, Indianapolis and Vancouver. So, we are lucky that our team members down South, who have gotten to see her, have sent us a lot of feedback of how we can elevate the experience for our guests coming in next.

Q: So I’m hearing that you guys have this special cocktail that you can actually get at multiple locations. Tell me a little bit about your “Fearless Flavors.”

A: Yes, so in the locations mentioned, you can get the two “Fearless Flavors” cocktails. We have the “Go “Viral,” which is our mocktail, and the “Love Spiral,” which is our regular cocktail. If you’re curious about making this at home, the recipe calls for 1-1/2 ounces of Tito’s, 3 ounces of lime sour, 1 ounce of strawberry syrup, half an ounce of blue curacao, and topped with club soda.

Q: I hear you’re a big Swiftie. How excited are you to be a part of this record-breaking tour?

A: I am thrilled. A year and a half ago, I was in college trying to get tickets, and now here we are being able to actually work it. We’re very fortunate for the events that Indy has been able to be a host for in Lucas Stadium, and this will be one of the biggest.