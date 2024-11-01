Taylor Swift concert logistics: IMPD urges patience, parking and courtesy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The logistics of moving over a hundred thousand people in and around downtown for the Taylor Swift concert is taking center stage.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is focusing heavily on that task. One of the main things to know: Anyone dropping off kids or friends, IMPD says to do it on West McCarty Street south of Lucas Oil Stadium and don’t expect it to be a quick trip.

“Just pack your patience,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings.

Police were expecting at least 150,000 downtown every night of the concert.

Lucas Oil Stadium operators say people without tickets will not be allowed to tailgate outside during the nightly shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some streets around the stadium will close every night at 11 p.m.

An important place to know is the parking lot east of Lucas Oil stadium across the street from the downtown YMCA. “All rideshares will be there. We don’t want them any place else because it’s going to clog up the city,” said IMPD Commander Chuck DeBlaso.

That’s also where parents can pick up kids, “We encourage that very strongly, not to have your kids out late. They need to go to that location, and their parents will be allowed into that lot to pick them up,” DeBlaso said.

Anyone driving to the concert and parking, IMPD said, must follow posted parking signs; otherwise, concert-goers may come out of the concert and find their cars were towed.

“If it says ‘no parking,’ please do not risk it. Please do not park there,” the assistant police chief said.

One of the most important things IMPD wants people to do is be courteous of other drivers and pedestrians downtown. “Just be cautious. Be very vigilant about where you’re going, where you’re walking, where you’re driving,” Cummings said.