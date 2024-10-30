Indianapolis mayor proclaims Taylor Swift Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday issued a proclamation that the first weekend of November 2024 as Taylor Swift Weekend.

Open this link if you’d like a copy of the proclamation, which is surrounded in the colors of pink and light blue, to frame for your home.

Swift will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is the text of the proclamation: