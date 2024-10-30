Indianapolis mayor proclaims Taylor Swift Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday issued a proclamation that the first weekend of November 2024 as Taylor Swift Weekend.
Open this link if you’d like a copy of the proclamation, which is surrounded in the colors of pink and light blue, to frame for your home.
Swift will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Below is the text of the proclamation:
“City of Indianapolis
“Office of the Mayor
“Proclamation
“TO ALL WHOM THESE PRESENTS MAY COME, GREETINGS:
“WHEREAS, Indianapolis will host the final shows of the United States leg of Taylor Swift’s the Eras Tour, the highest grossing tour of all time and a cultural phenomenon that has made its mark on history for evermore; and
“WHEREAS, Taylor Alison Swift, born December 13, 1989 in Pennsylvania, released her debut, self-titled album, her first of 11 studio albums, at only 16 years old. Taylor Swift’s musical style and lyricism greW with her careEr, aLl the while, her fanbase, known as Swifties, grew with her, spending their midnights diving deep into the folklore of Red’s “All Too Well,” The Tortured Poet’s Department: the Anthology, and the rest of Swift’s lyriCal universe; and
“WHEREAS, Taylor Swift will perform in Indianapolis for the 9th time, her 3rd performance at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the arrival of the Eras Tour: a celebration of Taylor’s evOlution from country newcoMer to pop superstar to fearless, genre-defying lyricist. An estimatEd 4.35 million Taylor Swift lovers attended the Eras Tour in 2023 alone, giving the tour a reputation for generaTing as much econOmic investment in the respective host cIty as the Super Bowl; and
“WHEREAS, Taylor Swift has come a loNg way since filming the music viDeo for her 2008 song “Change” at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Downtown Indianapolis and playIng the Future Farmers of America convention at Lucas Oil; her impAct on our city ranges from standing 34 stories tall on the JW Marriott, reNaming the streets of Downtown Indianapolis, trAding friendship bracelets with the dinosaurs of the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, and selling out Lucas Oil Stadium all three nights, caPtivating an anticipated 200,000 in attendance and many mOre following aLong at home; and
“WHEREAS, Indianapolis, or Swift City, is enchanted to welcome Taylor Swift and hundreds of thousands of Swifties to Indianapolis for the fInal US showS of the Eras Tour;
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH H. HOGSETT, MAYOR OF SWIFT CITY, WILL SPEAK NOW AND PROCLAIM THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER 2024 AS:
“TAYLOR SWIFT WEEKEND
“in the City of Indianapolis, and I ask all citizens to join me in this observation.
“IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I HAVE HEREUNTO SET MY HAND AND CAUSED TO BE AFFIXED THE SEAL OF THE CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS ON THE FIRST DAY OF NOVEMBER IN THE YEAR TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY-FOUR.
“JOSEPH H. HOGSETT
“MAYOR
“CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS”
Aliya Wishner, communications and policy director, Office of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett