Swifties street team volunteers to help Eras Tour visitors navigate Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 100 volunteers will take to the streets of Indianapolis this weekend to welcome and guide visitors for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The street team volunteers will be in bright pink shirts, jackets, and beanies so visitors can easily identify them. Their goal is to make every day “The Best Day” for visitors.

Max Wing, public relations and communications manager for Downtown Indy Inc., said that the street team volunteers are “going to serve as a hospitality touchpoint for people experiencing the city whether it’s the first time or the tenth time, offering recommendations on what to see, what to eat, what to experience.”

“I think we do something really incredible with large-scale events. We take them very seriously because we know that we are a prime place to host them.”

The volunteers are students at Indiana University Indianapolis and Butler University who take classes on tourism and entertainment.

One street team volunteer, Sydney West, said, “I think it’s especially nice having students out there, not only because it’s great for us to get that experience, but also because we are the fans of Taylor Swift.”.

This is not the first time the city has deployed these volunteers. West said students helped on NBA All-Star Weekend.

West says the students get hands-on experience in the tourism field. “I was really interested in this because I hope to work in the music industry with my major, so there is an opportunity with this class to see how you even get a tour here, how that brand works.”

Downtown Indy created the street team as another way to show visiting Swifties some Hoosier hospitality. West described what the team will do. “Welcoming everyone. Having things for people to do. Get involved. It’s not just our city. It’s theirs when they come here.”

West says the days were broken up into morning and evening shifts, and she is excited to take to the streets of Indy when it is her turn.

