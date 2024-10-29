Taylor Swift’s influence on music history highlighted at Carmel exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Great American Songbook Foundation has delved into Taylor Swift’s influence on music history before her performances on three nights in Indianapolis starting Nov. 1.

The Songbook Exhibit Gallery, located at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, welcomes visitors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free, and tour groups are welcome.

Fans can explore the exhibit “Jazz Age to Streaming: The Soundtrack of the 1920s-2020s,” which examines the evolution of music recording, marketing, and cultural significance over the decades.

Organizers says on the center’s website that “the exhibit draws comparisons between the musical and cultural landscapes of the 1920s and the 2020s, featuring artists from Louis Armstrong and Cole Porter to Swift and rapper and singer Lizzo.

Attendees can also view the personal piano of Harlan Arlen, the composer of “Over the Rainbow,” and engage with interactive touchscreens that showcase music from both eras.

Open until Nov. 15, the interactive gallery includes Swift memorabilia alongside significant artifacts from American popular music history.Visitors can participate in activities including listening sessions and a friendship bracelet giveaway.