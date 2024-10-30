Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merchandise shop opens in Indianapolis

(Provided Photo/The Eras Tour)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can get your Taylor Swift swag ahead of the pop star’s concerts in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday morning, the official Eras Tour Merchandise Shop opened at the Indiana Convention Center. Merchandise will be sold there through Saturday.

According to Lucas Oil Stadium, the merchandise is available to the public in Hall I, regardless of if you have a concert ticket.

Store Hours

Wednesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 12 – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 12 – 8 p.m.

Anyone shopping is asked to enter the Indiana Convention Center at Door 9 (Capitol Ave & Georgia Street intersection) and go south to the Hall K entrance to get in line.

If you’re ‘the lucky one’ and have snagged the coveted Taylor Swift concert tickets, official Eras Tour merchandise will also be available inside Lucas Oil Stadium throughout each concourse.

