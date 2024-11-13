Taylor Swift-themed racing helmet auction raise $25K for women in motorsports

Taylor Swift-themed racing helmets designed after the pop star's albums. Top row: Red, Reputation, and The Tortured Poets Department; Bottom row: 1989, Folklore, and Speak Now. (Provided Photos/Women in Motorsports North America)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may have roped in over $1 billion worldwide, but the pop star’s presence has also helped pull in money for unexpected causes.

Women in Motorsports North America, along with Bell Racing Helmets, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Swift Alert, raked in nearly $25,000 by auctioning off Taylor Swift-themed racing helmets.

Bell created the 11 helmets with artwork inspired by Swift’s 11 albums, each of which hand-designed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway design team..

The “Red” helmet brought in the biggest bid of $2,850. The “Lover” helmet was next at $2,610, then “1989” and “Reputation” both went for $2,500.

The money raised by the helmet auction benefits Women in Motorsports North America.

WIMNA is described as a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.