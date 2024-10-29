Taylor Swift superfan says pop icon brings people together

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since her love for music icon Taylor Swift began, Peyton Scott estimates she’s spent $10,000 on merchandise and concert tickets.

“I’ve been to (her) Speak Now (tours), 1989, Reputation, and that’s about it,” she said.

One of her fondest memories was meeting Swift’s mom during one of those concert stops. “It was all very slow motion and very surreal and I had these huge posters and I’m trying to give her hug and she just sat there and talked to us – had no problem,” she said.

Scott says there is more to being a Taylor Swift fan than just the music. It’s a community built by making and trading friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties all over the world. “It’s about capturing the moment, and making things memorable, so the bracelets are like a fan based activity.”

Scott is one of thousands of fans hoping to score a coveted ticket to the Eras concert stop at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

“My mom said her favorite thing about me growing up is that I looked up to Taylor Swift, and she was like I couldn’t have thought of a better role model for my daughter,” she said.

Even if she can’t get a concert ticket, the memories she made as a fan all these years are priceless.

“I wouldn’t have met half the people half the people I met across the world if it wasn’t for Taylor Swift, and we share the love of the same person who just writes phenomenal music,” said Scott.

Scott says she will attend some of the Taylor Swift themed events around Indianapolis this week even if she’s unable to snag a ticket.