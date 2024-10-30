Indianapolis airport unveils ‘Swift City’ flair ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport is rolling out “Swift City” flair ahead of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Travelers will notice new, brightly-colored signage at the entrances to terminals A and B, as well as a big, pink banner featuring Taylor and her guitar on the windows overlooking Civic Plaza.
The signs are just the beginning, Indianapolis airport officials say.
From Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 2, Swifties can make or trade friendship bracelets with local Girl Scouts and listen to live music by local female musicians.
For Swifties who want to socialize, there will be plenty of new people to meet without leaving the terminal. The airport has increased incoming flight seat capacity and added round-trip flights from key-destinations, meaning there will be lots of Taylor Swift fans arriving — and departing — over the next few days.
“Swift City” Activities
Make or trade friendship bracelets with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana:
- Oct. 31 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Nov. 1 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Nov. 2 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Live music with local female musicians | Civic Plaza Stage
- Oct. 31 @ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Anneliese and Ali
- Oct. 31 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Jamie Nichole
- Nov. 1 @ 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Deoc Ensemble
- Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Amanda McCarthy
- Nov. 2 @ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Jennifer Mlott
- Nov 2 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Allison Victoria
The Eras Tour is coming to Indianapolis this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Taylor Swift madness is slowly taking over the city.
Click here for WISH-TV’s list of recommended Taylor Swift Eras Tour events.
Related Coverage
- Taylor Swift fever sparks free friendship bracelets at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
- Meet ‘Sk-aylor’ Swift, the Taylor Swift Halloween display that is generating buzz all over Zionsville
- Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis concerts spark preparties at Victory Field
- Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be closed for Eras Tour
- Indiana State Museum’s TAY/gate party profits will fund new exhibits
- …Ready for It? Hamilton County launches Taylor Swift events for all ages, interests
- Indiana poet creates poetry book inspired by Taylor Swift
- Indianapolis winery kicks off Taylor Swift’s visit with two events
- Tips to avoid Taylor Swift concert ticket scams
- Taylor Swift causes Airbnb boom in Indy
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ could bring up to $100M to Indianapolis economy
- Mother-daughter duo excited for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour to come to Indy