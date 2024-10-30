Indianapolis airport unveils ‘Swift City’ flair ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Indianapolis International Airport is rolling out "Swift City" flair ahead of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. New decor in Civic Plaza includes bright pink and blue signage and a large, hot pink graphic of Taylor with her guitar. (Provided Photo/IND Airport Authority)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis International Airport is rolling out “Swift City” flair ahead of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Travelers will notice new, brightly-colored signage at the entrances to terminals A and B, as well as a big, pink banner featuring Taylor and her guitar on the windows overlooking Civic Plaza.

The signs are just the beginning, Indianapolis airport officials say.

From Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 2, Swifties can make or trade friendship bracelets with local Girl Scouts and listen to live music by local female musicians.

For Swifties who want to socialize, there will be plenty of new people to meet without leaving the terminal. The airport has increased incoming flight seat capacity and added round-trip flights from key-destinations, meaning there will be lots of Taylor Swift fans arriving — and departing — over the next few days.

“Swift City” Activities

Make or trade friendship bracelets with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana:

Oct. 31 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Live music with local female musicians | Civic Plaza Stage

Oct. 31 @ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Anneliese and Ali

Oct. 31 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Jamie Nichole

Nov. 1 @ 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. | Deoc Ensemble

Nov. 1 @ 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Amanda McCarthy

Nov. 2 @ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Jennifer Mlott

Nov 2 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Allison Victoria

The Eras Tour is coming to Indianapolis this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and Taylor Swift madness is slowly taking over the city.

Click here for WISH-TV’s list of recommended Taylor Swift Eras Tour events.

