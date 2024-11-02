‘The Wildest Era’ begins at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is hosting “The Wildest Era,” a Taylor Swift-inspired party with discounted admission for all ages to celebrate the pop star’s visit to the Circle City.

Starting Friday through Sunday, The Indianapolis Zoo has transformed into a Swiftie paradise, offering a range of activities for all ages. From a themed bar to a DJ and a dance floor- all Taylor Swift fans will be able to enjoy their “Wildest Era” at the zoo.

To celebrate the occasion, the Indianapolis Zoo offers discounted rates at $19.89, a nod to one of Swift’s iconic albums. The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. daily, with the zoo maintaining its regular 9 a.m. opening hours.

The festivities will feature face painting and a Taylor Swift-inspired food and drink menu. The scavenger hunt will take place in the White River Gardens.

“Starting at 2 p.m., we will adjust the parking for $30, and that will get you into the zoo, give you access to the park here, and go to the concert,” Cody Mattox, the public relations specialist for the zoo. “It’s free for zoo members, and if you have a camper, parking is $50. We are within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium, so like, I mentioned, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Whether you are a die-hard Swiftie or simply seeking a unique and lively experience, “The Wildest Era” at the Indianapolis Zoo is a must-attend event for fans of both the pop star and the animal kingdom.

Parking permits are available on site Nov. 1 – 3.