The Children’s Museum named No. 1 in country

(WISH) — Jennifer Pace Robinson, chief executive officers of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, stopped into the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with exciting news.

USA Today has awarded The Children’s Museum their 10Best Readers’ Choice award. It’s the largest museum of its kind in the world with more than 130,000 artifacts.

USAToday has awarded The Children’s Museum their 10Best award. There are so many award-winning things to see and do at the museum it is easy to see why they won. One of the most popular continues to be Dinosphere, where you can see rare dinosaur fossils.

One of the newest additions to the Children’s Museum campus is the National Art Museum of Sport, part of the 7.5-acre health and fitness experience called the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

For more information about the popular tourist attraction and museum voted best in the nation by multiple outlets, go online.

