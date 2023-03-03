Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: March 2, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s in his second year as Noblesville boys basketball coach and led the Millers to a 17-6 regular season record. Scott McClelland joins Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just set a program record for the Westfield boys basketball team. Meet junior Trey Buchanan.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Northeast corridor kicks off equitable food access initiative grants
Multicultural News /
ISP trooper hit, killed during vehicle pursuit on I-69
Indiana News /
The Zone scoreboard for March 3, 2023
High School - The Zone /
Indianapolis doctor launches Latino Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month campaign
Local News /