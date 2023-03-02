Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

More than 40% of U.S. electricity from carbon-free sources

Power from zero-carbon sources made up a full 41% of the U.S. electricity mix in 2022, according to the Sustainable Energy in America 2023 Factbook.

That mix includes power from nuclear plants, hydroelectric dams, solar, and wind.

USDA shares new recommendations to end farming discrimination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Equity Commission unveiled recommendations to stop discriminatory practices across the agency and in farming.

The report focused on four areas in which the USDA needs to improve: how the agency works with farmers and ranchers; the need for department-wide change; the agency’s commitment to farmers and their families; and reevaluating agency programs.

Airbnb admits to banning people ‘closely associated’ with bad guests

Airbnb says banning people because they’re closely associated with an already-banned user is necessary for safety, but advocacy groups have questioned whether the practice is fair.

Dollar Tree adding $3 and $5 price points in 2023

Dollar Tree has profited from raising prices above the $1 level.

The discount retailer is adding $3 and $5 price points in over 1,800 stores again this year. Some of the products include frozen and refrigerated foods like proteins, pizza, and ice cream.

Southwest Airlines introducing in-flight bottled iced coffee

Southwest Airlines is upping its caffeine game by introducing in-flight bottled iced coffee.

For $4, you can now caffeinate with Community’s iced coffee onboard a Southwest flight.

The chilled drink menu addition will be served on 4,000 daily flights.